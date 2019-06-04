Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dormition Greek Orthodox Church
600 S. Willard St
Burlington, VT
Colchester - George Samuel Costopoulos, 89, died on May 31, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT on September 11, 1929.

He was the son of Samuel and Annie (Karagianes) Costopoulos who were both born in Greece.

His family moved to Burlington, VT where George graduated from Burlington High School in the class of 1947. He was a member of the Vermont Air National Guard for many years.

On August 24, 1952, he married Helen Louis Manos.

He worked for many years alongside his father in the business that his father started, Charlie's Red Hots, in Burlington. He and his wife, Helen, then became the proprietors of the same business in Colchester. The Charlie's Red Hots in Burlington closed in1986 and he continued the business in Colchester with his wife, Helen, until his retirement in 1997.

George was a passionate and skilled fisherman and, at one point, was a charter fishing captain. He shared his love of Lake Champlain, the local waterways, and the special fishing spots he had discovered with many friends and family members although all were sworn to secrecy as George had many special fishing holes that he had discovered over the years.

He is survived by Helen, his wife of 66 years; his son Dr. Mark Costopoulos and his wife, Andrea of Rochester, MN, their children, Dr. Amanda Costopoulos of Milwaukee, WI and Alyssa of Minneapolis, MN; his daughter, Aleta and her son, Guy of Burlington, VT; his daughter Dr. Donna Tizard and her husband Richard of Framingham, MA, and their children, Emily of Newton, MA and son Henry of Framingham, MA; his niece and Godchild, Niki Fillipone; his niece Diana Bonk; and nephew Steven Costopoulos, all of Ballston Lake,NY.

Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A funeral service will take place at the Dormition Greek Orthodox Church, 600 S. Willard St., Burlington on Thursday June 6 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 4, 2019
