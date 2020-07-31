Georgette Hutchins
Winooski - Georgette Hutchins, 93, passed away July 21, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Georgette was born in Milton, Vermont, the daughter of Clayton and Edith Lamphere. She was married to Donald Hutchins, who predeceased her in 1985. Together they had a son, Clarence (Harry), who passed away on December 18, 2018. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Carol, three granddaughters, Tammy, Tarry and Tracy, four sisters, Mona Yergeau, Marg LaFromboise, Pauline Bascomb, Luella Aube, and brother, Robert Lamphere Sr. and their families. She was predeceased by brother, Clarence Lamphere Sr. and sister, Virginia Arnold. She will be greatly missed by her family and beloved friends. No services will be held due to COVID 19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home. Please visit www.creamtionsocietycc.com
to place on-line condolences.