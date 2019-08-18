|
Georgette M. LaPointe
Burlington - Georgette M. LaPointe, 95 of Burlington died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home in comfort surrounded by love.
She was born in Burlington, VT on May 8, 1924 the daughter of the late Joseph and Diana (David) Lorrain. She was married to William M. LaPointe at St. Joseph Church in Burlington. Georgie worked as a solder for General Electric and Bell Aircraft.
Georgie enjoyed the outdoors. She had many excursions with her friends picking berries and fishing. She loved tending to the flowers in her yard and bird watching. Indoors, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and doing needlepoint. In her later years she embraced the challenge of a good puzzle. Georgie was a meticulous housekeeper and worked hard at providing a loving home for her family.
She is survived by her sons William LaPointe and wife Christine of Williston, Robert LaPointe of Burlington; her grandchildren Angela LaPointe of Milton, Emily Clouatre and husband Josh of Danville, Hilary Stradtner and husband Preston of Williston, Ashley Demers and husband Joshua of Georgia, VT, Samantha LeDuc and husband Cory of Windham, ME, Kini Sdankus and husband Bryan of Virginia Beach, VA; her greatgrandchildren Kaitlin Gokey; Laura and Abigail Clouatre; Lucy, William, Remington, and Wesson LeDuc; Charles, Andrew, and Savannah Demers; her brother Donald Lorrain, and by her sister Marie Liberty. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband William; her sisters Lucille, Diana, Jane; and brothers Robert, Wilfred, Roger, Albert, Paul, and John.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 19, from 4-7pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Services South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, at 10:00am at St. Joseph Cathedral with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Burlington.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Cathedral Square for the wonderful care and love given to Georgie while there. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be sent to Cathedral Square Assisted Living or Cathedral Square Assisted Living Activities Fund, 3 Cathedral Square, Burlington, VT 05401. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019