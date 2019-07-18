|
|
Geraldine Agnes Thibault
Burlington - Geraldine Agnes Thibault, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 13, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. She is preceded in death by her husband Matthew Robert, known as Bob, 12 years ago. It seemed like she might die of a broken heart when Bob left us, but she carried on with the love and attention of a devoted family.
Geri was born on June 14, 1925 in Burlington, Vermont and attended Essex Junction and Burlington High Schools. Like so many of her generation she was shaped by the seminal events of the 20th Century, the Great Depression and World War II. She learned to live simply and frugally from the Depression. The GI Bill allowed Bob to graduate from college which paved the way for Geri and Bob to live the "American Dream" of home ownership, raising their family in Burlington's North End. When her children were a little older she was able to work part-time as a medical transcriptionist.
Geri will be missed by her four children and their spouses- Clarke (Dawn), Keith (Anne), Brian (Rachel), and Jenna. Geri is predeceased by Red Newsham, spouse to Jenna. Geri leaves behind four siblings - Sonny, Jim, Barb and Gary. She is predeceased by sisters Dot and Pauline.
Geri also leaves behind six loving grandchildren - Zarabeth, Leah, Kayla, Ariana, Kyle and Madeleine; six great grandchildren -Ty, Garrett, Nathaniel, Anders, Patrick and Harrison.
She loved happy family gatherings, camping with Bob and family, picnics at "camp," taking care of her elderly aunts and so much more. Geri was the spinner of dreams and the baker of the best apple- rhubarb pies on earth. She taught by example - in her house everyone was welcome.
A memorial celebrating Geri's life is planned for the near future. Those wishing to make a donation to The McClure Miller Respite House can use the link below.
https://www.uvmhomehealth.org/donations/make-an-online-donation/
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 18, 2019