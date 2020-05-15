|
Gertrude Eva (Wheeler) Baldwin
Bristol - Gertrude Eva (Wheeler) Baldwin, age 90, of Bristol passed away Friday May 8, 2020 in her home. She was born to Frank and Eva Wheeler on October 3, 1929 one of ten children.
She is survived by her sister, Caroline Delisle of Bristol; brother-in-law, Ronald Colburn and sister-in-law, Bea Wheeler of Milton; her children, daughter, Alesia Grace and her husband William; 2 sons, Todd Baldwin and his wife Aleisha, and Scott Baldwin; son-in-law, Kendall Ducharme; three grandsons, Adam Grace, Deric & Damien Ducharme; one granddaughter, Afton Grace; four great-granddaughters, Shyanne, Launna Dimick, Korney and Destiny Ducharme; one great great grandson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father; mother; seven brothers; one sister; her husband, Herbert Baldwin and three daughters, Sharon Ducharme, Kathy and Tris Baldwin.
She is at the Brown's Funeral Home South St. Bristol, VT. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in care of Alesia Grace 61 Estey Rd. Bristol, VT 05443.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020