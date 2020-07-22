Gertrude L. Perreault
South Burlington - Gertrude L. Perreault of South Burlington passed away on July 21, 2020 at the UVM Respite House in Colchester, she was 93.
A graveside service will take place on Friday July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Park Cemetery on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. To read the full obituary and to place on-line condolences please go to www.readyfuneral.com