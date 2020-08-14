Gertrude Lillian CrossWinooski - Gertrude Lillian Cross, 84, passed away on August 9th, 2020 at Our Lady of Providence, Winooski.Gertrude was born in Mallets Bay, Colchester, Vermont to James and Sarah (Loyzelle) Cross. She graduated from Mount St. Mary's Academy and then obtained her Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Burlington, Vermont. She also received a Masters in Education from UVM as well as a Masters of Arts in Theology from St. Mike's College. She taught the Rite of Christian Initiation in parishes in the greater Burlington area, was involved with Adult Religious Education, especially Scripture. She taught religion at Rice Memorial High School for 19 years; she retired in 2004 and continued as a sub at Rice. She was also a part of the High School Reach Out program in St. Johnsbury. Gertrude was an Oblate with Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. In her spare time, she indulged her love of classical theater music and traveling. She was also hooked on Civil War history.Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James, Peter, Arthur, John, and sister-in-law Joan and brother-in-law Tom Amandro.Gertrude is survived by her brother Joseph Cross (Judy) from Underhill, VT, sister Ann Amandro from Fort Pierce, FL, sisters-in-laws Rosemary Cross from Colchester, VT, Tade Cross, from Winston-Salem, NC, special niece Christy Hall, from Colchester, VT, and many other nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Providence for the loving care they provided to Gertrude.A quote that would reflect her life, "Lord, help me to remember that nothing is going to happen to me today that you and I cannot handle together."Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 18th at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, August 19th at St. Francis Catholic Church, Winooski, VT. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rice Memorial High School, 99 Proctor Ave, South Burlington, VT.Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.