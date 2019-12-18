Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
(802) 849_6261
Gifford Roscoe "Giff" Hart Jr.


1930 - 2019
Gifford Roscoe "Giff" Hart Jr. Obituary
Gifford "Giff" Roscoe Hart, Jr.

Essex - Beloved St Micheal's Professor and Army Veteran Gifford "Giff" Roscoe Hart Jr. passes at 89. Gifford, born on February 25, 1930, passed away on December 17, 2019. Gifford was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sportsman, and lover of life.

He is survived by his wife, Bronislawa "Rusty" Hart; sons Gifford R. III of Fairfield, John D., Joseph C. (Erika) of Essex Junction, and Curtis C. (Rebecca) of Austin, Tx. He will be sorely missed by his five grandchildren: Gifford R. IV (Emma), Margot Cummings (Andrew), Tremaine W., Sonja, Christopher (Jorie), and great-granddaughter Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made in Gifford's memory to The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (www.iava.org). The wake will be held Sunday, Dec. 22 from 2-5PM at A W Rich Funeral Home 1176 Main St, Fairfax, VT. Mass Services will take place at 11:00AM Monday, Dec. 23 at St. Pius X Parish in Essex Junction.

A full obituary can be found at awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
