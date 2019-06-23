Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Gladys Mae Boisvert Obituary
Gladys Mae Boisvert

Burlington - Gladys Mae Boisvert, 79, died peacefully at Elderwood in Burlington, VT on June 21, 2019.

She was born in Binghamton, NY, daughter of John and Evelyn Kenna. Gladys had no siblings. Her husband Charles predeceased her in 2013. She is survived by her three children, Celine Griggs, Charles Boisvert and John Boisvert; six grandchildren, Brandon and Spencer Griggs, Brittany Boisvert, Emily, Derek and Beverley Boisvert; and her beloved cat, Rusty.

Gladys loved to paint, travel, sew, go berry picking and gardening.

Visiting hours are Wednesday, June 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A funeral service will be held at Boucher and Pritchard at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27. Interment will follow in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 23, 2019
