To Susie, Augusta, and Tom: My dad was in the Navy. His destroyer was sunk in WWII. I ended up writing a book about WWII. I met Glenn at the Y. We both swam laps. I assisted him in putting together PowerPoints. He presented at Clay Road once and Trotter twice. As an author, I thought I new a lot about the Navy. Glenn told me he had been on an oiler. I did not know anything about oilers or underway replenishment. He taught me a lot, which took a lot of patience, as all new to me. His "war stories" such as on his experiences at sea in the Cold War, Admiral Bulkeley, Ward Shaw, etc. were fascinating to me. That is what I remember about Glenn -- a teacher.

I did research. I gave Glenn copies of all that information including the PowerPoint, so I believe you have it if of any benefit. Dean Fisher

Dean Fisher

Friend