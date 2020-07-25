Glenn T. Good
Houston, TX - Glenn T. Good of Houston, Texas and Shelburne, Vermont, passed away on Thursday, the 23rd of July 2020, at his home in Houston after a short but valiant battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Glenn was born on the 26th of May 1933, in Montpelier, Vermont, to C. Glynn and Helen Doyle Good. He attended school in Montpelier and graduated from St. Michael's College of Vermont in 1956 with a business degree. He then graduated from the Stonier Graduate school of Banking at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey.
A proud serviceman, Glenn enjoyed his time in the Navy. He attended Naval Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and was assigned as a Supply Officer of the USS Tolovana, AO-64, a large tanker fitted for underway refueling for duty with the US Seventh fleet in the Pacific during the Cold War.
After two years at sea, Glenn was transferred to NAS Port Isabel, Texas, as a Supply and Fiscal Officer. He left active duty in 1969 as a full Lieutenant and retired from active reserve service in 1979.
Glenn had an extensive career in the banking industry. He was selected for the Executive Training program at Texas National Bank of Houston. Upon graduating, he was assigned to the National Accounts department Texas National Bank of Commerce. He was a founding officer of The Capital National Bank and was responsible for business development and marketing. The new bank began with the largest opening day deposits of any Texas bank to date and ranked in the top ten of Houston banks.
In 1972, he joined Gulf Coast Investment Corporation as Vice President of Production and Marketing. The company sold in 1985. Glenn then went on to establish Mortgage Financing, Inc., a closely held mortgage company providing Government insured or guaranteed residential morning loan facilities in five states.
After selling the company in 1991, he joined the Resolution Trust Co. (FDIC), which was established by Congress to close and liquidate insolvent Savings and Loan associations. He served as an Asset Marketing Specialist in Louisiana and Dallas until RTC dissolved in 1996. Glenn was past president of the Houston Mortgage Bankers Association and was Chairman of the Single Family Committee of the US Mortgage Bankers Association.
As a mortgage consultant, Glenn worked for the Texas Housing Authority in Austin and later for a luxury home builder in Houston.
Glenn was a superb distance runner having completed 62 marathons with 10 percent of them completed under three hours.He started running at the age of 45 and celebrated his 50th birthday by racing a 50-mile ultra-marathon in 7 hours and 19 minutes. Along with multiple road races and track events, Glenn competed yearly in the Vermont Senior Games Track and Field events and just last summer won three gold medals in the 400, 800, and 1500 meter races. He was known as the Silver Fox to his running community and he trained under famed Olympian Al Lawrence and was featured in his book "The Self- Coached Runner." Glenn was also an avid swimmer, averaging 4500-5000 yards per week and could swim the length of a 25-meter pool underwater up until his illness this year. He was a passionate about health and fitness and was up most mornings before the sun to either run or swim.
Glenn married Susan Dawson Cravens of San Francisco, California in 1963. One of his favorite recollections to tell was that 57 years ago, they met and married in 90 days and SHE proposed!
Although he was an avid runner and swimmer, Glenn's greatest joy in life was his family. After retiring 22 years ago, he and Susie built a home on Lake Champlain in Shelburne, Vermont. This began a whole new chapter in his life consisting of hours with his five grandchildren either swimming or canoeing in the lake, teaching them to swim, or encouraging their love of running. The Vermont and Florida grandchildren loved these summers and, needless to say, adored their grandfather.
These years were truly the happiest of his life. The large rambling lake house was perfect for houseguests and both his five siblings and families and Susie's four siblings and families visited often. It was also great fun to have friends from Houston come visit, some of whom he and Susie welcomed year after year.They formed deep friendships in Vermont and Susie will continue these friendships every summer.These were the wonderful times!
Although born in Vermont, Glenn considered himself to be a proud Texan and imparted this Texas pride to his family.
Glenn's club memberships include The Tejas Club, The Houston Country Club, Allegro, and the Burlington Country Club.
Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, C. Glynn and Helen Doyle Good; his brother, Stephen Doyle Good; his sister, Cathie Good Pancoast and her husband Norman. He is survived by his wife Susie; daughter, Augusta Good Krahl and her husband Troy of Charlotte, Vermont; his son, Glenn Thomas Good Jr. (Tom); grandchildren, Catherine Susan Krahl; Caroline Augusta Krahl; Malcolm Cravens Good; Mary Querbes Good; Thomas Patrick Good; his brothers, Douglas Michael Good and his wife, Mary, James Robert Good and his wife Jody; and his sister, Malinda Eileen Good; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
We thank the wonderful doctors and nurses, particularly Tyler Wright, RN at the UVM Medical Center Neurology Department, and Vitas Healthcare of Houston, especially Francis Fakolade, LVN, for the gracious and loving care they showed him and our family. We are indebted to them for their professionalism and kindness.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, memorial masses are to be conducted at later dates at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Houston, Texas where he was a member for 57 years and St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Burlington, Vermont.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions in Glenn Good's name be directed to Vitas Healthcare, 17320 Red Oak Drive, Suite 102, Houston, Texas 77090.
