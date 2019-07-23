|
|
Glenna Ann Richardson
Georgetown, TX - Glenna Ann Richardson, 55, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. David's Hospital in Georgetown, TX after a short illness. She was surrounded by family members and her life partner, Michael Doshier.
Glenna attended Burlington public schools and, in years later, relocated to Texas working in local school systems and most recently, at the Crystal Lakes Golf Course in the food service.
Glenna was born on Feb. 5, 1964 to Clarence, Sr. & Glenna (Tennien) Chagnon of Burlington.
She leaves her son, Corey Richardson of Georgetown, here life partner, Michael Doshier and his son, Nickolas; her brothers & wives, James & Jeanette Cavanaugh of Milton, Clarence Chagnon, Jr."Pete" of Oxford, ME, Steven & Donna Chagnon of Colchester, Thomas & Karen Chagnon of Milton and Chet Chagnon of Burlington and a sister, Delina Wilson & husband, Will of Anniston, AL and a sister-in-law, Wendy Chagnon of Burlington and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Chagnon.
A Graveside Service will be held on this Friday at 11am in New Mount Calvary Cemetery, Plattsburgh Ave. in Burlington.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 23, 2019