Gloria (Brassard) (Tuckley) Recupero


1935 - 2019
Gloria (Brassard) (Tuckley) Recupero Obituary
Gloria (Tuckley) (Brassard) Recupero

North Ferrisburgh - April 10, 1935 - June 26, 2019

It is with great sadness that we, her family, announce the death of our beautiful wife and mother, Gloria Recupero. Gloria passed away suddenly at her camp "Dunwirkin" in North Ferrisburgh at the age of 84.

Gloria was born in Northampton, England to parents Reginald and Eva Tuckley on April 10, 1935.

In 1988 she married the love of her life Joseph "Papa" Recupero. Together they spent many happy years together between their Florida home in St. Pete's Beach and at "Dunwirkin".

Their grandchildren will have many fond memories of spending time at camp- fishing, swimming and spending time with Nanna and Papa Joe.

Our many friends growing up will remember what a welcoming and fun Mom Gloria was. Especially on Halloween when our home on South Union became a scary "Haunted House". Or mom giving our friends rides to North Beach in her 1957 Plymouth Belvidere fitting in as many as 17 kids!

Gloria was a woman with many talents. She love to sing and dance and was an accomplished knitter, making many beautiful outfits for all her grandbabies.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 31 years, Joseph Recupero. Her five children: Donna and her husband Dave Bourgea; Nicole Marrero; Tanya Lavery and her partner Bryan Anderson; Lisa Roberge and her husband Steve; her son, Shawn Brassard; her step-son Bob Recupero and his wife Heidi. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her niece Sheree Ferguson from Scotland, and nephews Simon and Nigel Tuckley both from England. Last but not least, her faithful canine companion, Lily.

Family and friends will be contacted in the near future regarding a Celebration of Gloria's Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA.

We as a family would like to say that Gloria passed as she wished, on a beautiful summer day with a song in her heart.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 2, 2019
