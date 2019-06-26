|
Gloria Commo
Waterbury Center - Gloria G. Commo-76, passed away in the comfort of her home and husband on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Swanton on July 13, 1942, she was the daughter of then late Leonard and Gladys (Beeman) Gary. On November 15, 2009, she married Alfred H. "Tiny" Commo, Jr. in Waterbury. Gloria was previously married to Michael Green and the late George Woodard, Sr.
Gloria was a graduate of People's Academy in Morrisville and continued her education at Community College of Vermont where she received her Associates Degree. In early years, Gloria worked as a legal secretary for a law firm in Hyde Park and then later was employed as a bookkeeper in administration at Johnson State College. More recently Gloria worked many years as a bookkeeper for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) in Waterbury, from which she retired.
Gloria's memberships included the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 of Barre and the Living Hope Wesleyan Church of Waterbury Center. While working at ACT she enjoyed sewing and creating individual race flags for the drivers at Thunder Road as well as volunteering at the Waterbury Area Senior Center. In her leisure time she and Tiny loved dancing to country music bands, traveling throughout the United States, and was well-known for her skills as a seamstress.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Alfred "Tiny" Commo, Jr. of Waterbury Center; her son, Eric Green and his wife Sharon of Madison WI; her granddaughter, Valerie Green of Pocatello ID; a brother, Homer Gary and his wife Lillian of Knoxville TN, as well as step-children and their families. She is predeceased by a sister, Barbara Gudding and a brother William Gary.
A service celebrating the life of Gloria Commo will be held from the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Waterbury Center Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 26, 2019