Gloria G. BeaumierBurlington - Gloria G Beaumier, 87, of Burlington, VT died Monday, June 15th at McClure Miller Respite House surrounded by family.Gloria was born in Winooski, VT on March 12, 1933, the daughter of the late Romeo and Sadie (Huard) Boisjoli.She was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier School and Winooski High School.Gloria was married on June 4, 1966 to Henry J Beaumier in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski, VT. Henry predeceased her on February 17, 2020. Together they would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this year.Gloria lost her mother in her early teen years to illness and began her role of homemaker to her father and siblings, and then later in life as a mother of four children and grandmother to eight grandchildren.Gloria was an active member of St. Anne's Church in Milton, VT where she lived with Henry until 2007. Henry and Gloria moved to Burlington, VT to be closer to family and subsequently joined St. Mark's Church. Gloria enjoyed volunteering and participating in the many activities held at the Heineberg Senior Center in Burlington, VT.When Henry became ill and moved to Birchwood Terrace last year, Gloria spent over half her time at Birchwood to support her husband. She would prepare his favorite home-cooked meals and treats and bring them to Henry. Gloria's endless love, support and positive feelings were infectious. She participated in games and activities with other residents, and was involved with volunteer projects at the home. She spread her good nature and sense of community with all those around her.Both Gloria and Henry were part of large families, and for them life was about family and being together. This rang even more true when grandchildren became part of their lives. They never missed a birthday and always made efforts to engage and be present with them. Gloria was a wonderful mother and most admired grandmother!Gloria is survived by her children and their spouses, Mark Beaumier and Dao Wallace of Winooski, VT; Andrew and Amy H Beaumier of Williston, VT; James Beaumier and Amy Marie Butler of Milton, VT; and Lisa and Brian Moody of Burlington, VT; one sibling, Norman Boisjoli of Georgia, VT; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1251 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408 at 10:30 a.m. on June 18th. Following the church service, both Gloria and Henry will be laid to rest in St. Anne's Cemetery in Milton, VT.Donations in Gloria's memory may be made to the Heineberg Community Senior Center, 14 Heineberg Rd, Burlington, VT 05408.Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.