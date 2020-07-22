1/1
Gordon G. Stone
Gordon G. Stone

Montpelier - Legendary, Emmy award winning, contemporary of Bella Fleck, Tony Triska; a Phish Collaborator, and Seven days "5 Time best instrumentalist", Gordon G. Stone passed from this world on Friday, July 10, 2020, peacefully with ease in his sleep.

Gordon's ties to Vermont and its musical community were vast and deeply connected. Born on April Fool's day 1950, Stone moved to Vermont in 1972 and began Woodshedding while pumping at a station in Jericho, VT. Practicing and perfecting his original sound on 3 finger Banjos and Petal steel guitars.

Stone's first album was only released on Vinyl as is his last release; a double vinyl capturing his most illustrious music spanning almost 50 years- A retrospective.

His double album release was delivered on July 9th and his marketing production and label Lucas Pappy, Biando Bobby Hackney were elated with the results of the soft release prospects.

Coined the "Mozart of his genre" by his wife and companion of 26 years, Jennifer Harwood, survives him. He is also survived by his wife, sister, Mary Ellen and brother, George, three cousins and nieces and nephews. He joins his dogs Mia, Champ, Guffer and Hubble on the other side and his longtime mate, Zoot Wilson in the place where artists go.

Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
