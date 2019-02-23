|
Gordon Lambert
Burlington - Gordon "Gordie" Rice Lambert-85, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Wednesday evening, February 20, 2019. Born in Burlington on January 22, 1934, he was the son of the late George B. and Eunice C. (Morcombe) Lambert. On June 28, 1956 he married the former Barbara Ann Lamson in Burlington, and they renewed their vows with family on August 29, 1956. Barbara predeceased him January 3, 2018. Graveside services in Waterbury Center Cemetery will be held at a later date and time to be announced. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Wesley United Methodist Church, PO Box 214, Waterbury, VT 05676, University of Vermont Health Network Home Health and Hospice (www.uvmhomehealth.org), or The Converse Home (www.conversehome.com). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 23, 2019