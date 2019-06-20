Services
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street / P.O. Box 46
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Waterbury Center Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Lambert


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon Lambert Obituary
Gordon Lambert

Burlington - Gordon "Gordie" Rice Lambert - 85, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Wednesday evening, February 20, 2019.

Graveside services will be held from the Waterbury Center Cemetery on June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now