|
|
Gordon Lambert
Burlington - Gordon "Gordie" Rice Lambert - 85, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Wednesday evening, February 20, 2019.
Graveside services will be held from the Waterbury Center Cemetery on June 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 20, 2019