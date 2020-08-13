1/1
Grace H. Collins
Grace H. Collins

Alburgh - Age 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home in Alburgh.

She was born February 27, 1933 in Alburgh to the late Issac & Ruth (Janes) Bohannon.

Grace was a life-long resident of Alburgh. She married Earle Collins on July 1, 1961. Grace had a strong work ethic and never truly retired. She worked in food service, manufacturing, and helped Earle run their dairy farm. She loved wildlife, especially her birds. Any visitor envied Grace for the blue birds and hummingbirds that would frequent her back porch.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Earle Collins of Alburgh; her sister, Bernice Blanchard of Alburgh; and many nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, Grace was predeceased by her siblings.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bush Cemetery, Route 2, Alburgh, VT.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
