|
|
5/23/2001 - 8/25/2014
Grace,
"Heaven must be beautiful because
it has you"
Five years ago today you went to a better place. We find great comfort knowing you aren't in pain anymore. Not a day has gone by when we aren't reminded that you are continuing to watch over us. You are forever in our hearts and would do anything to have you back here with us. We love and miss you so much. Hug MiMi, Papa, and Mazie for us.
Love,
Dad, Mom,
Lexie, and Kaley
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019