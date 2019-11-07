|
Gregory B. Levins
Gregory B. Levins of South Burlington and formerly of Highlands Ranch, CO and Rutland, VT died Monday at Rutland Regional Medical Center after bravely battling Glioblastoma brain cancer since 2015.
He was born in Malone, NY June 13, 1960 the son of Robert and Gloria (DellVeneri) Levins.
Greg attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy and graduated from Rutland High School, class of 1979. Greg served in the U.S. Navy after which, he attended and graduated from Emery Aviation College in Colorado Springs, CO.
Greg was employed by Federal Ex Express as a driver, and then as a package handler at the Williston Station when he could no longer drive due to his health. He loved his Fed Ex family and will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues within the organization.
Surviving are his beloved daughter, Jordyn Levins of Fort Collins, Colorado, who was the light and joy of his life, his mother, Gloria D. Levins of So. Burlington, VT, and his father, Robert D. Levins of Shomoken, PA; two brothers, Barry Levins of Virginia Beach, VA and Stephen Levins of Rocky Hill, CT; three sisters, Mary Lynn Culver (John) of Rutland, Lauren Levins of So. Burlington, and Lisa Mapes (Adam) of St. Albans; his former wife and friend, Jane Gianarelli of Culpepper, VA. Greg leaves behind many much-loved nieces and nephews, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A special nephew, Michael J. Culver, predeceased him.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 18, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, Winooski, VT. Greg's ashes will be returned to Colorado, which he considered his true home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, VT.
The family would like to extend our gratitude for the loving care provided to Greg by Dr. A. Thomas with the Oncology and Radiation teams at UVMC; and by Dr. J. Wu, Neurosurgery with Dr. S. Jeyapalan, Neuro-Oncology at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA
Greg had a zest for life and a keen sense of adventure. He was an amateur photographer, an avid cyclist, mountain biker, and hiker. He participated and completed 2 separate Spartan Race competitions held at Killington Mountain, one of which was after his brain cancer diagnosis, surgery, and treatment. He was a warrior in every sense of the word. He was thoughtful, kind, and giving of himself for the benefit of others. Greg attended Epic Experience, an adventure program for persons diagnosed with cancer, after which he spent a winter at the camp as a volunteer counselor. The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to
either Epic Experience, P.O. Box 753, Arvada, CO 80001 or The Neely House, c/o The Cam Neely Foundation, 30 Winter Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02108
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019