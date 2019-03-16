Services
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
Gregory James Nestle Obituary
Gregory James Nestle

Dover, NH - Gregory James Nestle, 79 of Dover, New Hampshire died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was born on May 12, 1939 in Cooperstown, NY; son of Kenneth E. and Jean Hiller Nestle.

Greg is survived by, his wife Linda of 57 years, daughter Kimberly, son Scott, daughter Tracy and his nine grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00am-12:00pm with service to immediately follow at Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home in Dover, NH on Monday, March 18th. Burial will be in Vermont at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinsons.org.

To sign our online guestbook and for full obituary, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 16, 2019
