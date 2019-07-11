Services
Cremation Society of Chittenden County
261 Shelburne Rd
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 861-3058
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
RVA
Winooski, VT
Gregory R. Moody Obituary
Colchester - Gregory R. Moody, 66, of Colchester passed away at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester just after midnight on July 4th with his family by his side.

We will have a Celebration of Greg's Life on Saturday the 27th of July from 1-5pm at the RVA in Winooski. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To view the complete obituary and to send online condolences to his family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 11, 2019
