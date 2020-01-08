|
|
Gunter W. Reinmann
Essex Junction - Gunter W. Reinmann, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center. A native of Germany, Gunter lived in Essex Junction since 1982 where he operated his business, Surveying Instruments Service Company. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kiki in 2011. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 600 So. Willard Street, Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Gunter's memory may be made to the . Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020