Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Resources
More Obituaries for Gunter Reinmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gunter W. Reinmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gunter W. Reinmann Obituary
Gunter W. Reinmann

Essex Junction - Gunter W. Reinmann, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center. A native of Germany, Gunter lived in Essex Junction since 1982 where he operated his business, Surveying Instruments Service Company. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Kiki in 2011. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 600 So. Willard Street, Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Gunter's memory may be made to the . Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gunter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -