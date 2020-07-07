Gwendolyn Carrie "Gwen" GroutWaterbury - Gwendolyn Carrie Grout of Waterbury went home to her Heavenly Father, June 28. Born in Burlington Vermont September 3,1968 She was the loving Daughter of Frederick Andrew and Priscilla Meserve Grout.She attended Waterbury Elementary School and 7th and 8th grade at Harwood Union High School, She Graduated from the A.C.E program and Essex Junction High School in 1987. She chose for her profession the Medical Field for the sole purpose of being a nurse to help others and in 2004 Gwen Graduated from Vermont Technical College in Randolph Vermont, passed her State Board Exam and officially became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Gwen worked in some nursing homes but her forte was High-Tec Nursing and Palliative Care. Mental Health issues mattered greatly to Gwen for she truly knew what it was like to experience episodes of confusion, fears and anxiety. It was these issues that prompted Gwen to become an advocate of the W.R.A.P Program to assist in helping others.The Things and People that meant the most to Gwen, Her Unquestioning Belief in GOD. Her Family and Friends helping others and her Golden Retriever Jordan River.Gwen leaves behind her sister Elizabeth Henderson her brother Frederick "Rick" Grout, Four Nieces Kristie Roberts of Burlington April Lester of Waterbury Kirstin Grout of Essex Junction Victoria Keen of Barre and Nephew Michael Grout of Barre, Great nieces Paityn Lamotte ,Zoie Lamotte ,Kinsley Lester and Khloe Thomas, Great nephews Landen Roberts, Bryce Roberts, Jason Lester jr, Liam Lamotte,Sebastian Grout and Wyatt Grout.Gwen is predeceased by her Father Frederick Grout who passed in 2017 and her nephew Jason Lester Sr in 2020.There will be a service for Gwen at Saint Andrews Church in Waterbury Saturday July 11th at 11am, Masks are mandatory for the service.Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation, a member of the LaVigne Funeral Home Family.