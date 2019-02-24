|
Dr. H. Frank Hicks Jr.
Fort Myers, FL - Dr. H. Frank Hicks Jr., 95, of Fort Myers, FL passed away on February 21, 2019.
Frank was born in Buffalo, NY on June 30, 1923, to H. Frank Hicks, Sr. and Lorna Eulalie Hicks (née LeVee).
He graduated from Kenmore High School just before his 17th birthday and earned his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering at RPI at age 20. He returned to RPI after World War II, earned a M.S. in Electrical Engineering, and in 1951 became the school's first PhD in Applied Physics.
Frank served in the US Army Signal Corps during WW II, and then in the U.S. Air Force Reserve until 1951.
Frank worked at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY for 30 years. He led the design and manufacture of America's first high resolution reconnaissance satellite cameras starting in 1958 a few months after the Soviets launched Sputnik. The camera systems on the Lunar Orbiter missions that mapped the moon's surface in advance of the Apollo missions were also developed under his direction. Frank retired from Kodak in 1981 as the Director of Research and Engineering for the Kodak Apparatus Division, and was named Director Emeritus.
Frank met Joanne Elizabeth Glennie in kindergarten, fell in love in high school, and they were married in 1944. Frank and Joanne enjoyed almost 55 years of a loving marriage until Joanne passed away in 1999.
Frank designed and built the home where he and Joanne retired near Naples, NY. In 1993 Frank and Joanne moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, and in 2001 Frank moved again to the Shell Point retirement community in Fort Myers.
Frank was active in Rotary in New York and Florida. Frank served on the board of directors for a hospital and an industrial development agency in Penn Yan, NY.
Frank was predeceased by Joanne in 1999. He is survived by their three children and their spouses: Dr. Sandra Wulach (James) of Edison, NJ; Dr. Roger Hicks (Linda Rachmel) of Nevada City, CA; and Scott Hicks (Carol Hoogerhyde) of Underhill, VT. He is survived by six grandchildren and six great grandchildren: Laura Espinoza-Wulach (Cristóbal) and their son Bernardo; Suzanne Wulach; Jesse Hicks (Lynsey); Dr. Marya Hicks (Benji Brown); Jonathan Hicks (Eleanor) and their children, Henry, Sophie, Edward, and Robert of Granville, OH; and Evan Hicks, (Nikki), and their newborn son Denison of Fairfax, VT. Frank is also survived by his brother, James Hicks (Mary); his sister Barbara Kling (William), and his former sister-in-law, Carol Welsh; by twelve nieces and nephews and their families; and by his dear friend, Lucy Miller of Shell Point.
A memorial service will be held near Naples, NY during the summer of 2019. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the H. Frank Hicks, Jr. Memorial Fund, "Ding" Darling Wildlife Society, P.O. Box 565, Sanibel, FL 33957.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019