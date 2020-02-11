|
Dr. H. Gordon (Gordie) Page
Williston - Dr. H. Gordon (Gordie) Page, Professor Emeritus Surgery of the College of Medicine at the University of Vermont passed away on February 9, 2020. He was born in Groton, VT on November 26, 1918, the son of the late Harold Raymond Page and Anna Eastman Page.
Gordie received a BS degree from the College of Agriculture at UVM in 1940 and worked as a county agent with the Vermont Extension Service for two years. He was accepted into the UVM College of Medicine graduating Cum Laude with a MD degree in 1945. Following his internship at the Mary Fletcher Hospital he was called into active duty in the US Army Medical Corps at Walter Reed Army Hospital for one year followed by a residency in surgery at Mary Fletcher Hospital until he was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. He served at Osaka General Hospital in Osaka, Japan from 1950 - 1951 and then completed his surgical residency in 1952. From 1952 - 1954 he was on active duty at Fort Devens Army Hospital and was discharged at the rank of Major.
Following his tour of duty he joined the practice of Dr. Albert G Mackay, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at the University of Vermont where he practiced General and Vascular Surgery. He joined the fulltime surgical faculty of UVM in 1972 where he continued until his retirement in 1991.
Gordie was a dedicated surgeon who taught and trained residents and students the art of surgery by his straight forward approach to clinical problems. In 1991 the Department of Surgery established the H. Gordon Page Surgical Clinician Award for his dedication and commitment to patient care. In 2004 he was the recipient of the A. Bradley Soule Award for loyalty and dedication to the College of Medicine. In 2006 Gordie endowed The Albert G. Mackay, MD'32 and H. Gordon Page, MD'45 Chair in Surgical Education to support the education of aspiring surgeons.
He was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of several surgical societies to include the New England Surgical Society, International Vascular Society and the Vermont State Medical Society. He was a member of the Board of Directors at the Chittenden Bank from 1968 - 1988, the State of Vermont Medical Practice Board 1987 - 1994, the Round Table Investors 1957 - 2008 and the Burlington Country Club.
Gordie enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and golfing
Gordie is survived by his wife MaryJane; his daughters Julia (William) Paton of Groton, VT Joann (John ) Kilcoyne, South Burlington, VT, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.. He was predeceased by his first wife Louise, his son Philip, his sister Carlene Newton and his brother Howard.
A committal service will be held in the Pinehurst Cemetery, South Ryegate, VT in the spring.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020