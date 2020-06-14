Hannah Rita McSweeney
Hannah Rita McSweeney

On 4/14/20, Hannah Rita McSweeney passed away peacefully at the age of 86. She was born in Burlington, VT to Henry Ploof and Lillian Delage. On 6/18/54 she married Earl Leward McSweeney in Vergennes, VT. They remained married for 65 years and 10 months. She had 4 children, Debra Ann Backus of So. Burlington, Joseph Allen McSweeney of Burlington, & Lloyd David McSweeney, Sr. of Colchester. She survived a son, Earl Leward McSweeney, Jr. who died in infancy. She also leaves behind a son-in-law, Verne Backus, and daughter-in-law, Tina Marie McSweeney and she survived a daughter-in-law Linda Sibley. She is survived by a half-sister, Marie Farnsworth (Herms) and she survived her brother Henry Ploof and her sisters Jean Beartheaume (Ploof), and Peggy McSweeney (Ploof). She was also a proud Grandmother 11 times with Lloyd David McSweeney, Jr. (and wife Jenn), Sara Bickmore (McSweeney) (and husband David), Adam Backus, Jessica Backus, Portia Backus, Elizabeth Backus, Craig McSweeney, and Bryan McSweeney, and step-grandchildren Tiara Russin, Tasha Russin, and Nathan Sibley, plus 8 great-grandchildren. In the early 70's she worked as a teacher's aid in Burlington and later for 11 years she worked with her husband at the Whiting Company. Her last employment was being the chaperone and office assistant with her son-in-law, Dr. Verne Backus for 15 years. We will always love you Mom (Deda).




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
