Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Champlain Valley Christian Reformed Church
Vergennes, VT
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Champlain Valley Christian Reformed Church
Vergennes, VT
Hanny Smedes Verburg


Hanny Smedes Verburg

- - Hanny Smedes Verburg, née Harmke Smedes, quietly passed away into eternity in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 13, 2019, after a long illness. She was born on February 9, 1931, to Sjabbo and Anje (Smit) Smedes in Termunten, Gr, The Netherlands. She was predeceased by a son, Sander Verburg. She will be remembered in love by her devoted husband of 62 years, Jacob Verburg, and by her children, Adriaan and Shari Verburg, Sjabbo and Joann Verburg, Wynie and Lou Vorsteveld, Anje and Harold DeGraaf, Elisabeth and Mark Angier, and Case and Betty Verburg; 31 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A service of Thanksgiving in her memory will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, D.V., at 11 a.m. at the Champlain Valley Christian Reformed Church in Vergennes. Visiting hours will also be at the CVCRC, Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 20, 2019
