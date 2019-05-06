Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
Harold A. Barnes Obituary
Harold A. Barnes

Burlington - Harold A. Barnes, 91, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at UVM Medical Center.

He was born in Burlington on Dec. 13, 1927, the son of Frank & Cecile (Vasseur) Barnes. Harold graduated from Burlington High School in 1946 and later served his country honorably for 8 years in the U S Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had been employed at the Electric Boat Co. in Groton , CT for 35 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed stamp & coin collecting and reading.

He leaves his brother, Stanley J. Barnes of Burlington, several nieces, nephews and his good friend, Timothy Miller. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: Arnold and Raymond Barnes and Catherine Mongeon and sister-in-law, Geraldine (Pecor) Barnes.

A Mass Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10am in St. Joseph Cathedral. Visitation is on Wed. From 8:30-9:30 am at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave. Later interment, with Military Honors, will be in New Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 6, 2019
