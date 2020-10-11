Harold Armand (Sonny) Boyer
Middlebury - July 2, 1947 - October 9, 2020
Harold passed away peacefully October 9th after a short battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.
After completion of school, Harold joined the US Army where he served nine years returning home to marry the love of his life Helen M. Trieb.
Harold went on to drive truck for over 25 years at Pike Industries.
Harold is predeceased by his parents Harold and Shirley, a sister Charlene Zubaty, a brother David Boyer and a niece Cheryl Miller.
He is survived by his wife Helen Boyer; His step mother Pearl Boyer; brother in law Mike Zubaty;
A daughter Renee Richards and her husband Brian; his sons David Davio and his wife Heather, Gordon Davio and his wife Terri; his granddaughters Cheyenne Richards and Vikki Danyow; his grandsons Dustin and Andre Davio, Sean Danyow; a great granddaughter Amelia Danyow; many brothers and sisters, Karen Cox, Diane Papesca and her husband Jay, Micky Boyer, Mike Boyer , Ricky Boyer and Naomi Cardinal and many nieces and nephews he loved very much.
A special thank you for the care & Support of Addison County Home Health & Hospice.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 13th at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14th at St Ambrose Catholic Church in Bristol. Interment will be in Mt St Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com