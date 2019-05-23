|
Harold David Mishkit
South Burlington - Harold David Mishkit, 92, of South Burlington, died May 20, 2019 in Ferrisburgh after a long illness.
A memorial service will be held on Sat. May 25 at 11am at Trinity Baptist Church of Shelburne on 127 Webster Rd. in Shelburne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church of Shelburne.
Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to the family and to view Harold's complete obituary please visit www.crematonsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 23, 2019