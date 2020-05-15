|
|
Harold Douglas McElwain
St. Augustine, FL - Harold Douglas (Doug) McElwain passed away unexpectedly in his home on March 24, 2020. He was born on September 5, 1955 in Auburn, NY to Jack McElwain and Betty (Ramper) McElwain. Doug was a 1973 graduate of Union Springs Central High School. He was an outstanding athlete during his high school years, both in basketball and baseball, holding pitching records for several years at USCS. He attended Western Michigan on a baseball scholarship. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and attended as many games as possible, even managing to wave at family from the stands during televised games. He had a love for golf and always found someone to play 18 holes with him as he traveled for his many jobs.
In 1973, at the young age of 17 Doug became a father to his beloved daughter Amy. In many ways they grew up together. They moved several times as his career changed a but one of his jobs brought them back to Vermont. Amy made him promise they would stay in one school district through high school. While they moved a few times, they stayed in Colchester and he kept his promise.. Doug started traveling for work again, once Amy graduated. Over the years, he made many trips back to Vermont to see Amy. When she was diagnosed with Leukemia, Doug never left her bedside. He enjoyed his bald head so much he never grew his hair back. The relationship they had was unbreakable.
Aside from traveling and golfing, Doug's most favorite thing to do was spend time with his granddaughter, Hannah. They spent a lot of time together and he spoiled her like crazy. They both shared a love for seafood and enjoyed eating it together among many other things.
Doug had a heart of gold. He would give you the shirt off his back, or the last dollar in his pocket. He spent much of his life taking care of others. One of his many pleasures in life was helping people, especially family. Doug lived life to the fullest, and always had a great story to tell. He knew how to make you laugh no matter how bad your day was. He was also very famous for saying, "I told you a million times not to exaggerate."
Doug was predeceased by his father, Jack. He survived by his beloved daughter Amy Giard, and her husband Shawn, his loving granddaughter Hannah, step-grandchildren Hayley and Holdyn, his mother Betty, four brothers, Randy, Thomas, Timothy and William, and his three sisters, Jacquelyn, Carol and Cheri.
Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held this summer.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 15 to May 14, 2020