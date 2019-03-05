Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
First Congregational Church
39 Main Street,
Essex Junction, VT
Harold Henry Bergeron


Harold Henry Bergeron Obituary
Harold Henry Bergeron

Essex Junction - Harold Henry Bergeron, 104, of Essex Junction, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2nd. He was born January 18, 1915 in Colchester, VT, to Joseph and Ethel (Houghton) Bergeron. He was salutatorian of his class when he graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1934. On February 17, 1943, he married Mary Amelia Valyou, and their union produced a daughter, Ann (Lawrence) Yandow, also of Essex Junction who has been a devoted caretaker.

In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his grandson, Chris (Nicole) Yandow, two great-grandsons, Bradley and Camden Yandow, his "adopted daughter" Linda Wilds, and her family, also several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are Thursday, March 7th from 2 to 5pm at the Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, with a Grange service at 4pm. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 8th at 3pm at the First Congregational Church, 39 Main Street, Essex Junction. A private burial will be held in the Spring.

For a complete obituary, visit the Corbin and Palmer website at: https://www.corbinandpalmer.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 5, 2019
