Harold (Hal) Joseph Nolting
Harold (Hal) Joseph Nolting died on October 17, 2020 in Shelburne, Vermont, at age 94. Hal was born in Florida in 1926 to Alice and Harold F. Nolting and the family soon moved to Cincinnati, Ohio.
At age 18, during the height of WWII, Hal enlisted in the army and served in Germany. He saw combat and was awarded medals for his service. When the war ended, Hal stayed overseas, serving with the Graves Registration Service (GRS) in France, locating and identifying the remains of fallen American soldiers. While in the GRS, he was able to find the dog tags and grave of his Cincinnati neighbor's missing son, providing great comfort to the family.
Hal earned his B.S. in chemistry and geology from Xavier University in 1949, and later his M.S. in inorganic chemistry. In 1951 he married Ann (Schuler), the love of his life. They settled in Lebanon, Ohio, and soon had a daughter (Laura), the first of seven children.
Hal used his keen intellect and training to do cutting-edge research and work. He assisted Dr. Albert Sabin in developing the first oral polio vaccine and went on to work for the Atomic Energy Commission on the hydrogen bomb. Next he was with General Electric in the aircraft nuclear propulsion program. Following this he served with TRW on the first Apollo moon mission. (Some items Hal crafted remain on the moon to this day.) In 1965 Hal and his family moved to South Burlington, Vermont, where he researched, engineered and manufactured computer chips for IBM until his retirement in 1990.
Family and community always came first to Hal. He was a model of compassion and empathy for his children (and later as a doting grandfather). If a friend or neighbor needed help, he would be the first to respond. Hal had a rich life of volunteer service including: serving on the South Burlington School Board, helping with Meals on Wheels, teaching developmentally disabled adults, and being a Hospice volunteer.
Friends and acquaintances remember Hal because he never forgot their names, always greeted them with a smile and maybe a corny joke, and took a personal interest in their well-being. He was a life-long Catholic and showed his faith by the way he treated others.
Hal leaves behind a large and loving family including his children (Laura, Joe, Jim, Mary Jane, Tom and Nancy); grandchildren (Connor, Ryan, Meg, Kyle, Evan, Cameron, Maddie, Dylan, Annie, Maggie, Johanna, Patrick, Erin, James, and Jack); great grandchildren (Calvin, Franklin, Ruthie, Archie, and Junie). He was predeceased by his wife Ann, son Gerry, and grandson Ben.
The Noltings would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Suzanne Hawley for her decades of service and devotion of Hal, to Caroline Sheftel for adding quality of life during his final months, and to the wonderful staff at the Residence at Shelburne Bay for the many years of caring for Hal.
Funeral arrangements were made by Ready Funeral Services. Please feel free to share stories or anecdotes about Hal at (www.readyfuneral.com
) or on the online version of this obituary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association
Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive #130, Williston, VT 05495 (alz.org/vermont
).