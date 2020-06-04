Harriet Colodny RosenthalHarriet Colodny Rosenthal the best friend and wife of Mark M Rosenthal passed away on June 4, 2020 as a progressive Parkinson's disease finally proved too much for her to cope with. Harriet was born in Burlington on February 17,1932 to the late Myer and Lena (Yett) Colodny and attended Burlington schools graduating in 1950 from Burlington High School. She then went on to pursue her love of theatre by attending as a student, The American Academy of Dramatic Arts at Carnegie Hall in New York City.While in New York, Mark would on weekends pursue her and finally convinced her that their being together back home in Burlington would lead to a more fulfilling future.On July 19, 1951 Mark and Harriet were married in Bethlehem, New Hampshire by Rabbi Sol Landau (Mark loves to tell the story).Upon returning to Burlington, Mark joined the family business Empire Launderers & Cleaners and furthered his education by moving with Harriet to Silver Springs, Maryland where he then attended the National Institute of Dry Cleaning.Returning to Burlington, they had their first apartment on Pearl Street and there welcomed their first child Mindy born in 1952. Mindy died in 2014. Then living on Adsit Ct in Burlington, a son was born. Joel in 1954; he died in 2019 while living in Florida. A daughter Barbara (Allen Medine) was born in December 1956 and resides in Superior, Colorado. She visited her mother and dad every 3-4 months and they would look forward to her visits.In 1981, having closed Empire Services Mark and Harriet moved to the Washington, DC area where Harriet enjoyed employment with the Sidwell Friends School as the manager of their bookstore. Mark became an employee of the Marriott Corporation as a Procurement Specialist. This position afforded Mark and Harriet numerous traveling opportunities over the 10 years with Marriott. Harriet loved to travel and while Mark was employed by the Marriott Corporation trips to the west coast and Europe were very evident and numerous.Harriet loved the outdoors and took advantage of what living in Vermont provided. She was an accomplished skier, loved to sail and hike and enjoyed many hours riding her bike. She participated for many years doing time trials with the Green Mountain Bicycle Club and was invited to ride with the American Olympic Team in 1976 when Mt. Mansfield and Smugglers' Notch was chosen for them as a demo training run.In October of 2007 Harriet and Mark moved into Butternut, in independent living at Wake Robin in Shelburne. At this time, Mark the beloved husband of Harriet is living in Linden, the assisted living area of Wake Robin.Harriet leaves a brother, Edwin I. Colodny and his wife Nancy of Naples, Florida and Chevy Chase, Maryland. Edwin who is 6 years older than Harriet has always looked after his sister and loved her. She, in return was always wanting to kiss and hug him and not let him go. They will definitely miss each other.Harriet will also be missed by her grandsons Jacob M. Goldberger and David L. Goldberger (Sydney); niece Elizabeth Colodny and nephews David Colodny (Ashley) and Mark Colodny (Suzanne) and numerous cousins.Please join the zoom link at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 to attend graveside services with Rabbi Amy Small officiating.Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.Contributions in Harriet's memory may be made to Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.