Heather Anna MacDonald
Barre - Heather Anna MacDonald, 36, of Barre, Vermont and recently Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly after a long struggle with addiction on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Rebecca MacDonald and Jerry Browne, children Sapphire Jackson and Mary-Elizabeth MacDonald; brother Jeremy MacDonald all of Colchester, Vermont; sister Renee Browne and family of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandmother Elizabeth MacDonald, uncle Rick MacDonald, extended family including her uncle Lascelles Browne, and former husband Micah Jackson.
Heather was born on September 8, 1982 in Newport, Vermont. She spent her early life in Newport Center at "Snowbound Farm" then grew up through high school in Fairfax where she attended Bellows Free Academy. Many happy summer days were spent at Holland Pond family camp. She received her diploma through Spectrum Youth Services in Burlington. Recently she volunteered at the Brook Street School Head Start Program in Barre, a place and people she loved.
Heather was a kind, compassionate and generous person. She loved and adored her children but was unable to care for them in later life.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visiting hours, light reception and celebration will be held May 11, 2019 from 2-4 at the First Congregational Church, 38 So. Winooski Ave., Burlington, Vt. 2 hours free parking is available at garage opposite the church.
Private interment in Derby, Vermont family plot at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Heather to support her daughters' education can be sent to Rebecca MacDonald at P.O.B. Box 502, Colchester, Vt 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 4, 2019