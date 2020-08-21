1/1
Heidi Lynn Hewins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heidi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heidi Lynn Hewins

Essex - 1963 - 2020

Heidi Lynn Hewins, 57, died unexpectedly at her home in Essex, Vermont on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Her family remembers her as a loving mother, sister and a devoted companion to Dennis. She was born May 1, 1963 the daughter of Albert F. Hewins, Sr. and Barbara (Crockett) Hewins. She attended schools in Turner, Maine and studied Culinary Arts at Job Corps in Bangor, Maine. She worked at Powell's Diner in Essex, VT with her "Mom and Dad" Pearl and Larry Farley, until it closed. Heidi loved life. She and Dennis took long drives touring Vermont and they often visited relatives in Maine, going camping, and attending family events. She always kept in touch and remembered all family birthdays, anniversaries, names of all her nieces, nephews, and their children. Heidi loved shopping, always looking for a bargain. She had an infectious laugh. Her Facebook page was filled with only positive thoughts, quotes and advice. Heidi is survived by her son, Christopher Brown, her lifelong partner, Dennis Farley, both of Vermont, seven brothers and sisters: Albert Hewins, Jr. (Deana), Belinda Lee (Dave), Cindy Bachelder (Frank), Darlene Brelsford, Eric Hewins (June), Frank Hewins (Fran), Gloria Scott (Randy), her sister Laurie of Norway, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Melody Sawyer, Toby Rose, Eileen Langlin, Joseph Coleman and Arthur Lee, whom she loved as brothers and sisters. She is predeceased by her mothers and fathers, Barbara and Albert Hewins, Sr., and Ruth and Nelson Rose. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Hewins, - Heidi Lynn, 57, a resident of Essex, Vermont, passed away, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home. Funeral service will be held 1PM, Sunday, September 13th at BRAGDON~FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visitation will be held from 12-1PM prior to the funeral service. Interment Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106 Leeds, Maine.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved