Helen C. Roy
South Burlington - Helen C. Roy, 83, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a long battle with respiratory diseases. She was born on June 11, 1937, in Newport, Vermont, the daughter of Peter and Olive (Bennett) Christiansen. She grew up on a dairy farm in Derby and graduated as class salutatorian from Derby Academy in 1955. She then studied at the Heaton Hospital School of Nursing in Montpelier and became a registered nurse. After serving as the chief nurse in the Ear, Nose and Throat Department at the Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut, she returned to Vermont and married Denis Roy in 1960. She settled in Barre City and Barre Town, where they lived and raised their three children over the next three decades. Helen also earned an accounting degree through Community College of Vermont and worked in a variety of bookkeeping positions. Eventually, she and Denis owned Peerless Granite Company, where she was the office manager. After the sale of the business, Helen worked as the office manager for Couillard Heating Oil in Barre before eventually retiring. In retirement, she resided in Canton, Georgia, and then in Vergennes and Montpelier before settling in South Burlington.
Helen was a fixture at her children's sporting events, theatrical productions and dance recitals. Going back to the 1980s, Helen thoroughly enjoyed exercising at the local gym, and did so regularly into her early 80s. She played tennis, and enjoyed watching tennis matches on television. She was an avid reader and consumer of news, and prided herself on being well-informed on matters involving current events, medicine and finance. Helen enjoyed watching crime dramas and hated to miss her evening episode of Jeopardy. She followed her grandchildren's endeavors closely even when unable to attend events herself.
Survivors include her son, Christopher, of Williston, Vermont; her son, Gregory, of Saratoga Springs, New York; her daughter, Cynthia Palumbo, of White Plains, New York; her brother, Charles Christiansen, of Berlin, Vermont; her sister, Carolyn Harris, of Lancaster, Massachusetts; a daughter-in-law and son-in-law; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Virginia, and her former husband, Denis.
Helen asked that her children deliver her to a special place in the beautiful state of Vermont where she was born, raised her family, pursued a career, and spent nearly her entire life. At her request, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
at 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.