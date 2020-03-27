|
Helen "Betty" Elizabeth Connolly
Burlington - Helen "Betty" Elizabeth Connolly, 100, of Burlington, Vermont, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Betty was born January 8, 1920 in the hamlet of New Hamburg, New York to Frank and Gertrude Gallagher. She grew up ice skating and swimming on the Hudson River. She met John (Bud) P. Connolly during WWII and they married in Poughkeepsie, New York on July 20, 1947. Years later, they moved to Burlington where they raised their two children. Betty worked in the food service industry at Lyman C. Hunt and retired after 41 years of dedicated service.
Betty was known for her ageless beauty and playful sense of humor. She had a contagious laugh that brought joy to all who heard it. Whenever Betty's grand or great-grandchildren were with her, she simply shined. She would light up in a way that made them all feel so loved. As a devoted mother, Aunt Betty, Nana and great-grandmother to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Betty is survived by her children, Dan Connolly and Patricia Shea, her seven grandchildren, Shawn (Jessica) Connolly, Christa (John) Owen, Todd (Heather) Connolly, Jesse Connolly, Kiley (Ian) Campbell, Bridget Shea, and Mikaela (Colin Dunn) Shea and fifteen great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, five siblings (their spouses) and her beloved son-in-law, David Shea.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice, VNA nurse Katie Hjort, Margaret from Appletree Bay Primary Care, along with extended family and friends, especially, Annie and John Whitehouse and dedicated hairdresser, Lisa, at Salon Capri.
There will be no calling hours or services during this time. The burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements are in care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the UVM Home Health & Hospice at 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020