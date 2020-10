Helen KinsleyHelen K. (Kelley) Kinsley, 92, passed away at home in St. Albans with her family by her side on Saturday, October 10th, 2020. Per Helen's wishes there will be no calling hours. Inurnment will be at a later date in a private ceremony at the Underhill Flats Cemetery. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.