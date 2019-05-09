Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Milton, VT
View Map
Helen Louise Shedd


1949 - 2019
Helen Louise Shedd Obituary
Helen Louise Shedd

Milton - Helen Louise Shedd, 69, died peacefully Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019, at Birchwood Terrace Healthcare surrounded by her loving family, following a long and courageous battle with MS.

Helen was born on December 16, 1949, in Newport, the daughter of Elwin and Loretta (Boutin) Rabida.

On October 5, 1974, she married Steven Shedd in Island Pond. They moved to Milton shortly after in 1976.

Helen worked at General Electric until 1977, leaving after her first child was born, to become a stay at home Mom. She returned to work for GMAC and later for Dick's Sporting Goods. She was a very active soccer and hockey Mom and enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her husband Steven Shedd of Milton and their children Kristy Carpenter and her husband Michael of Saratoga Springs, NY, Brian Shedd and his wife Nina of Milton and Melissa Lambert and her husband Andy of Milton, by her grandchildren Grace, Jayson, Hannah, Brittany, Madison, Kenzie, Joseph and Matthew. She is also survived by her sister Lucille Major and her husband Lucian of Richmond.

Memorials in Helen's memory may be made to the MS Society,

Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 4 - 6 pm, with prayers offered by Fr. Feltz at 6 pm, in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, at 11 am in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.

For those who wish online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 9, 2019
