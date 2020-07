Helen M. BetourneyMiddlebury - Helen M. Betourney 104, died Wednesday evening July 22, 2020 at her residence in Middlebury.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., at St. Mary's Church in Middlebury. Pre-registration is not required, but entrance will be via the side door, with capacity not to exceed 120 individuals, Face Masks are required.Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home