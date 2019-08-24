|
|
Helen M. McDonald
Williston - Helen Mae (Fortune) McDonald, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Vermont Respite House in Colchester. Helen was born on August 31, 1935 in Burlington daughter of the late Raymond and Sophronia (Pecor) Fortune.
She is survived by her brother Frederick Fortune and wife Pauline, her sisters Rena Bruce, Charlotte Ploof and husband Gordon, Jean Viens and husband Richard, Janet Emmons and husband Neil, sister-in-law Elaine Fortune, many nieces and nephews. Helen was also predeceased by her husband Paul McDonald, a brother Raymond, brothers-in law and sister-in-law Malcolm Bruce, John Sirois and Arlene Sirois.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and special thanks to the staff at McClure Miller Respite House for their loving care during Helen's stay. Also a special thank you to Carol & Ron Roberge who maintained a vigil at Helen's bedside.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1:00 to the hour of service at 2:00 p.m. at A. W. Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. Burial will follow in the family lot in Riverview Cemetery, Richmond. Memorial contributions in Helen's memory may be made to Williston Fire Department, 645 Talcott Rd, Williston, VT 05495. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 24, 2019