Helen Margaret Betourney
Helen Margaret Betourney, 104, passed away gracefully and peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home in East Middlebury. Helen was born in New Haven, VT on October 13, 1915 to Albert E Counter and Marguerite (Lacy) Counter. On June 10, 1943 she married Guy Sinai Betourney of Montreal Quebec. Helen and Guy were married 58 years, raised six children, and were partners in Betourney's Market in East Middlebury. Helen was a devout Catholic and supporter of St. Mary's Church and school in Middlebury. She was an avid reader, always won at the game of scrabble, loved classical music and the show "jeopardy". If she wasn't attending mass on EWTN she was watching CNN to keep up with world events. She volunteered at Neat Repeats to support Porter Hospital and delivered Meals on Wheels. Walking was Helen's favorite exercise. Neighbors on Main Street looked for her every morning on her way to the Waybury Inn and the bridge. Helen is survived by her children Margaret Betourney (Richard LaGasse), Michael Betourney (Bonnie), David Betourney, Rita Betourney, Brian Betourney, (Phuong), twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Guy Betourney in 2001, a son, Kevin Marc Betourney, and siblings Matthew, Loretta, Ruth, Leo, Lawrence, Alice, Marie and Rita. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Father Luke, Kevin Parizo, Dr. Jessica Rouse, Walter Ducharme and Amber Jones of Sanderson - Ducharme Funeral Home. Specials prayers for our sister, Rita Betourney, who loved and cared for our Mom for the last eight years enabling her to pass happily in her home. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 11am; Reverend Luke P Austin celebrant. A burial followed at St. Mary's Cemetery Middlebury VT. Arrangements were under the direction o Sanderson - Ducharme- Funeral Home, Middlebury VT. Donations in Helen's name may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 73 Weybridge Street, Middlebury, VT 05753.
