Helen Panton
Helen Panton passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center with family at her side. Born in Charlotte Vermont, on June 15, 1937, she was the daughter of Leon and Helen Larrow.
Helen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Panton, son, Jeff Panton (Kim), daughter, Kelly Leggett (Jeff), sisters, Leone Lawson, Connie Muniz and 6 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Franklin Larrow, sisters, Catherine Leboeuf and Mary Grant.
Per Helen's request, a graveside service was held for the immediate family at Resurrection Park.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 27, 2019