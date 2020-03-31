|
|
Helen Theresa Withers
Burlington - It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Helen Theresa Withers, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many on March 24, 2020.
Helen was born in Burlington, VT on March 19, 1942 to John Joseph and Madeline Laura (Martin) Racicot of South Burlington. She is survived by her sisters Jean Peck of Florida and Sandy Racicot of New York. She was predeceased by her siblings Raymond Racicot, Gayle Smith and Francis Racicot.
Helen was the beloved and devoted mother of Heidi (Turnbaugh) Ziemba who predeceased her on July 5, 2001, and is survived by Shawn Turnbaugh and Eric Turnbaugh both of Jericho. As well as her former daughter in law Sarah Wright of Milton.
In 1985 she met her loving and devoted husband Garland Frederick Withers. They married at the Old Round Church in Richmond on June 15, 1990. Garland predeceased her on August 22, 2018.
Helen was the ever so proud grandmother to Krystal Turnbaugh of Bristol, Matthew Ziemba of Temecula, CA., Olivia, Ryan & Emma Turnbaugh of Jericho. She also had many great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She held a very special place in her heart for her niece Victoria Boutin of Granville, NY.
Helen was thoughtful and kind and lived a full and busy life. She witnessed and was a part of many incredible challenges and triumphs throughout her life. In 1981 she fulfilled her dream of becoming a college graduate at Trinity College in Burlington, VT. In her career she wore many hats most notably working for the H.O. Wheeler school in Burlington. She finished her career at IBM.
She loved to cook, read, go garage sailing, and do puzzles among many other things. But most of all her passions was gardening. During the summer months in Vermont she could be found surrounded by all of her vegetable and flower gardens, oh how she loved to see them grow and flourish. She shared that by bringing that joy to others and giving them the fruits of her labor when the crops were just right for harvest. Helen also loved her pets, any there were countless throughout her life, but each and every one held a special place in her heart.
More important than anything she loved her family beyond words and instilled the importance of hard work and compassion in each of them that carries on through her children and grandchildren her "little cherubs."
A celebration of Life will be held in memory Helen at a future date to be announced.
Donations can be made in her name to the Chittenden County Humane Society.
Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a division of the Ready Family. To send online condolences please visit crematiosocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020