Helene Elizabeth (Dubois) Meunier
Helene Elizabeth (Dubois) Meunier

South Burlington - Helene Elizabeth Meunier of South Burlington, Vermont died at her home on November 05, 2020. She is survived by her three children: Louis Maurice Meunier and his wife Rose Marie of Pittsfield, MA, Collette Helene Galusha and her husband Robert "Dennis" of Arlington, VT, and Michele Elizabeth Celeste of Burlington, VT. She leaves one sister-in-law, Pauline (Gibeault) Dubois and one brother-in-law, Roger Gibeault and his wife Mary (McGinley) of Burlington, VT. She also leaves 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, as well as 1 cousin, and several nieces and nephews.

Helene was born in Burlington, VT on February 20, 1928 to Louisa Hermine (Arbour) Dubois and Alphonse Henri Dubois, both previously deceased. One of four siblings, she was predeceased by brother Camile Dubois, sisters Theresa (Dubois) Giroux and her husband Ernest Giroux, and Yseult "Hazel" (Dubois) Gibeault, and infant nephew Paul Giroux.

Helene attended schools in Burlington, VT and graduated from Burlington High School. During her life she worked at various occupations, including telephone operator for New England Tel & Tel, salesperson for JC Penney and Sears department stores as well as the Peoples clothing store, and components solderer at General Electric Armament Division.

Helene married Louis Arthur Meunier at St. Anthony Church in Burlington, VT on November 27, 1947. They enjoyed 68 years of married life until his death on September 12, 2016.

Helene was an active member of St. Anthony's Church, and proudly served on the parish St. Anne Society, the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Prayer Hotline, the Youth Ministry Program, and support for the Deaconate Program. She also served for many years in the Senior Choir of the parish, and tended to the floral arrangements, candles, altar linens, and seasonal decor for the church.

Helene was a proud member of the GE Clefs, a local singing group that performed concerts at Cliffside Manor. She had a beautiful soprano voice, and was asked to sing for countless weddings and funerals. She also enjoyed flower gardening, and her flowerbeds were the envy of the neighborhood. She spent her spare time sewing, knitting, and playing piano.

Helene's family would like to thank the caretakers at Pillsbury Manor South, and the Bayada Hospice network for all of the loving care they so generously gave to her.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Anthony Church on Flynn Ave in Burlington. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
