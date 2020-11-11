Helene Meunier



Burlington - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Helene Meunier was held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Flynn Ave. in Burlington. Msgr. John J. McDermott V.G. was the celebrant and the Rev. Fr. Dallas St. Peter was concelebrant. Assisting at the altar were deacons Rev. Mr. Dan Pudvah and Rev. Mr. Anthony Previti. Organist and soloist was Mr. Gary Moreau. Pallbearers were Annette and Leo Besaw, Louise Gibaeault, Angela Greene, Mark Dubois and Bernard Dubois. The Mass was attended by family and many friends. Committal prayers were offered at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington by Msgr. McDermott, where Helene was laid to rest next to her husband Louis. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel in Burlington.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store