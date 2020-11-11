1/
Helene Meunier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helene Meunier

Burlington - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Helene Meunier was held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Flynn Ave. in Burlington. Msgr. John J. McDermott V.G. was the celebrant and the Rev. Fr. Dallas St. Peter was concelebrant. Assisting at the altar were deacons Rev. Mr. Dan Pudvah and Rev. Mr. Anthony Previti. Organist and soloist was Mr. Gary Moreau. Pallbearers were Annette and Leo Besaw, Louise Gibaeault, Angela Greene, Mark Dubois and Bernard Dubois. The Mass was attended by family and many friends. Committal prayers were offered at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington by Msgr. McDermott, where Helene was laid to rest next to her husband Louis. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel in Burlington.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ready Funeral Service, Inc. South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 10, 2020
She was a caring, loving person to family + friends.

Lorena (Renie) Henes
November 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron Meunier Jr
Family
November 8, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. I always liked your mom, she was such a good person.
Love, Carmen Beaudoin Bombardier
Carmen Bombardier
Friend
November 8, 2020
My prayers and sympathy to all the families of Helen. I was in choir and various parish activities with Helen over the years and will miss her.
MARIE C BOISVERT
Friend
November 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathies for you and the family. May you find comfort in our Lord and know we are thinking of you
Monica and Kurt Nagahiro
Family
November 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dan & Tim Meunier
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved