Henry Beaumier
Burlington - Henry J Beaumier, 91, of Burlington, VT died Monday, February 17th at Birchwood Terrace surrounded by family.
Henry was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 13, 1929, son of Antonio F. and Alice M. (Weiner) Beaumier. Henry and his family moved to Westford, VT where they purchased and ran a family dairy farm. Following the sale of the farm in 1964, Henry, his brother Raymond, and their parents settled in Winooski VT. In 1966 Henry met Gloria G. Boisjoli of Winooski, VT and they were married in 1966.
Henry was an active member of St. Anne's Church in Milton, VT where he lived with Gloria until 2007. Henry and Gloria moved to Burlington to be closer to family and subsequently joined St. Mark's Church.
Following the family's sale of the farm, Henry went to work for G.S. Blodgett Company. After 17 years with the company, he retired at the age of 62 to enjoy what would lead to be nearly 30 years of retirement! A dedicated family man, good natured, great sense of humor, avid puzzle maker, and lover of sweets!
Henry is survived by his wife Gloria; Mark Beaumier and Dao Wallace of Winooski, VT; Andrew and Amy Beaumier of Williston, VT; James Beaumier and Amy Butler of Milton, VT; and Lisa and Brian Moody of Burlington, VT; two sisters, Alice Scotto of Long Island, NY, and Louise Armine of Cherry Hill, NJ; eight grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mark Catholic Church, 1251 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408 at 10:00 a.m. on February 22nd
Friends and family may call at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404 on Friday, February 21st from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Donations in Henry's memory may be made to the Birchwood Terrace Residents Fund, 42 Starr Farm Road, Burlington, VT 05408.
Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020