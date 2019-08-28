|
|
Henry Carroll Mackin
- - Henry Carroll Mackin died peacefully in the early hours of Monday, July 29th at Kendall-at-Hanover in Hanover New Hampshire. Carroll was a husband and father, a rocket scientist and an investment analyst, and a lover of boats, wine, and conversations with strangers. He was 78 years old.
Carroll was born in Birmingham Alabama into a large family he remained connected to his entire life. He graduated from John Carroll High School in Birmingham and went on to Georgia Tech, where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1964. After graduation, Carroll was hired by NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville Alabama to help design the cooling system for the Saturn V rocket, which propelled the Apollo missions and is still the only launch vehicle to send humans beyond earth's orbit.
Carroll's lifelong curiosity soon led him to an interest in business and finance and eventually to the Wharton School of Business, where he earned his MBA. His first job on Wall St. was with the small investment firm White Weld & Co., where Carroll helped pioneer early computer models for analyzing investment data. He eventually settled in with AMEV Holdings and would remain there until his retirement in 1997. Carroll helped lead AMEV as it grew into Fortis and then into Assurant, Inc. He retired as the firm's Executive Vice President in 1997 and served on the firm's board until 2013.
In retirement, Carroll enjoyed sailing from Nova Scotia to the Bahamas, building fires in his wood stove from November to March, and using his tractors whenever he had the chance. As his memory faded during a late-life struggle with Alzheimer's, he still retained the values and qualities that made him who he was: his warmth, his generosity, and his innate love of people. He taught them to his children and shared them with his friends, and they are grateful.
He is survived by his wife, Jonna, his son Carroll and his wife Jennifer; his son Tim and his wife, Crystal L'Hote; his daughter Laurel and her husband Tim Briglin; his grandsons Ethan, Tucker, Lake, Mack, and Carroll; his sisters Rosemary and Margaret; his brothers Bill, Pat, and David; and was predeceased by his eldest brother, Terrence.
A Memorial Service celebrating Carroll's life will be held on September 1st at 2 pm at Kendall-at-Hanover in Hanover, NH. Those wishing to make memorial donations can contribute to Kendal-at-Hanover or to the H. Carroll Mackin Fund at St. Michaels' College in Colchester, VT. To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.rand-wilson.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 28, 2019